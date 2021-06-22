Warby Parker confidentially files for IPO that will likely value eyeglasses firm at $3B+
Jun. 22, 2021 2:48 PM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY)WRBYBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Popular “omnichannel” eyeglasses firm Warby Parker (WAPA) disclosed Tuesday that it’s confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO – a move that seems likely to value the company at more than $3B.
- Warby Parker released few details of its move, saying only in a statement that it planned to list Class A common stock “after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”
- The firm said nothing about how many shares it plans to offer, what per-share price range it expects to see or even what stock exchange or ticker symbol the company plans to use.
- The lack of detail makes estimating Warby Parker’s value impossible, but the company reportedly saw a $3B valuation when it raised $245M in pre-IPO funding last August. Warby Parker is said to expect a higher valuation when it goes public.
- The firm operates a chain of more than 100 U.S. and Canadian eyeglass retailers. Warby Parker is also famous for selling eyeglasses online through its “Home Try-On” program. The firm will send consumers five eyeglass frames of their choice to check out for five days at no cost.
- Warby Parker’s pre-IPO investors reportedly include Baillie Gifford, D1 Capital Partners, Durable Capital Partners, Forerunner Ventures, General Catalyst, Menlo Ventures, Spark Capital, Tiger Global Management and T. Rowe Price.