Capstone raises additional $1.5M after underwriter exercises option in stock offering
Jun. 22, 2021 Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)
- Capstone Green Energy (CGRN +2.9%) said the underwriter of its previously announced public offering exercised its option in full to buy an additional 285,714 common stock at $5.25 per share for about $1.5M.
- In total the company sold 2,190,477 shares. Gross proceeds from the offering were about $11.5M.
- Capstone plans to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes and growth initiatives, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
- Source: Press Release