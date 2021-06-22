Capstone raises additional $1.5M after underwriter exercises option in stock offering

  • Capstone Green Energy (CGRN +2.9%) said the underwriter of its previously announced public offering exercised its option in full to buy an additional 285,714 common stock at $5.25 per share for about $1.5M.
  • In total the company sold 2,190,477 shares. Gross proceeds from the offering were about $11.5M.
  • Capstone plans to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes and growth initiatives, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.