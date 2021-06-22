Intrado announces asset sale offer

Jun. 22, 2021 3:03 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)TLPFYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Technology company Intrado, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management (APO -0.3%), has initiated an asset sale offer to purchase up to $100M of 8.50% senior notes due 2025.
  • The principal amount outstanding is $785,455,000 and the purchase price is $1,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest to (but excluding) the settlement date.
  • The offer will expire on July 21, 2021.
  • On June 22, Intrado completed the sale of its Health Advocate business to Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFY).
