S&P 500 hits intraday high as Powell speaks; Nasdaq, Dow Jones also climb
Jun. 22, 2021 By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterates his commitment to avoiding a preemptive rise in interest rates, which is helping the stock market this afternoon.
- Powell tells the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that the FOMC won't hike for a fear that unemployment is too low.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.6% is around its highs of the day, while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.7% is leading the major averages as rates move down slightly.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.3% is firmer after drifting most of the day.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down a little more than 1 basis point at 1.47% (NYSEARCA:TBT) -0.1% (NASDAQ:TLT) up slightly.
- The greenback is around the lows of the session, with the dollar index (USDOLLAR) -0.1% down.
- J.P Morgan says the Fed's tilt was certainly hawkish, but that doesn't change its outlook on equities.