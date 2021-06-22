S&P 500 hits intraday high as Powell speaks; Nasdaq, Dow Jones also climb

Jun. 22, 2021 3:07 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)USDOLLAR, TLT, TBT, DJI, SP500By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor12 Comments

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin And Fed Chair Powell Testify On CARES Act Before Senate
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterates his commitment to avoiding a preemptive rise in interest rates, which is helping the stock market this afternoon.
  • Powell tells the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that the FOMC won't hike for a fear that unemployment is too low.
  • The S&P (SP500) +0.6% is around its highs of the day, while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.7% is leading the major averages as rates move down slightly.
  • The Dow (DJI) +0.3% is firmer after drifting most of the day.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is down a little more than 1 basis point at 1.47% (NYSEARCA:TBT) -0.1% (NASDAQ:TLT) up slightly.
  • The greenback is around the lows of the session, with the dollar index (USDOLLAR) -0.1% down.
  • J.P Morgan says the Fed's tilt was certainly hawkish, but that doesn't change its outlook on equities.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.