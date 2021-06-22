BlackRock’s Russ Koesterich: high inflation will probably last into 2022
Jun. 22, 2021 3:29 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Russ Koesterich, manager of BlackRock's Global Allocation Fund, said Tuesday that he believes that high inflation will be transitory, but that could mean an elevated rate of price increases lasting into next year.
- In an interview with CNBC, Koesterich predicted that the level of inflation won't push much higher than current levels. Instead, he argued that the question has to do with how long the issue will persist.
- "This is going to last throughout the year, probably into 2022," he said.
- Koesterich pointed to supply constraints and labor inflation as the cause for the price increases.
- In response to this outlook, Koesterich suggested "lightening up" on financial stocks and focusing more on consumer plays and stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price.
