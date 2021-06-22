Intel restructures Data Platform Group, adds two new business units

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is restructuring its Data Platform Group into two new units: the Datacenter and AI unit and the Network and Edge Group.
  • The company is also creating two new business units: the Software and Advanced Technology Group and the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group.
  • Navin Shenoy, who served as GM of the Data Platform Group, will help with the transition before leaving the company on July 6.
  • Intel is moving chief people officer Sandra Rivera over to serve as EVP and GM of the Datacenter and AI Group. Nick McKeown, who joined Intel part-time when it acquired his company Barefoot Networks in 2019, will go full-time to head the Network and Edge Group.
  • Former VMware CTO Greg Lavender has joined Intel as the CTO and will be general manager of the new Software and Advanced Technology Group.
  • Raja Koduri, who previously oversaw Intel's Architecture, Graphics, and Software unit, will now head up the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group.
