Intel restructures Data Platform Group, adds two new business units
Jun. 22, 2021 Intel Corporation (INTC)
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is restructuring its Data Platform Group into two new units: the Datacenter and AI unit and the Network and Edge Group.
- The company is also creating two new business units: the Software and Advanced Technology Group and the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group.
- Navin Shenoy, who served as GM of the Data Platform Group, will help with the transition before leaving the company on July 6.
- Intel is moving chief people officer Sandra Rivera over to serve as EVP and GM of the Datacenter and AI Group. Nick McKeown, who joined Intel part-time when it acquired his company Barefoot Networks in 2019, will go full-time to head the Network and Edge Group.
- Former VMware CTO Greg Lavender has joined Intel as the CTO and will be general manager of the new Software and Advanced Technology Group.
- Raja Koduri, who previously oversaw Intel's Architecture, Graphics, and Software unit, will now head up the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group.
