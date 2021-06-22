Cedar Realty Trust closes sale of shopping center for $89.7M
Jun. 22, 2021
- Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) trades 2% higher after hours on closing on the sale of the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, a 97% leased, grocery-anchored shopping center, anchored by a Giant supermarket, Boscov's, LA Fitness and Barnes & Noble.
- The asset was sold for ~$89.7M at a cap rate of ~6.5%.
- "We continue to note the disconnect between private market valuations for our core grocery anchored shopping center portfolio and the public equity market valuation for this portfolio and will take further appropriate measures to exploit this dislocation if it persists," president & CEO Bruce Schanzer commented.