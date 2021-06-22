Peloton president touts growth prospects, teases treadmill announcement
Jun. 22, 2021
- Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) president William Lynch said Tuesday that its new corporate wellness program will combine with a "super robust" consumer market to drive substantial growth in the near term.
- Speaking to CNBC, Lynch also reported that the company should have news "shortly" regarding the launch of a treadmill product. Peloton had been forced to recall its Tread+ product due to safety concerns.
- On its long-term growth prospects, the Peloton president noted that the company saw triple-digit growth prior to the COVID outbreak. He feels the high-end exercise equipment company will continue to benefit from a secular move to fitness at home.
- Lynch also framed the launch of the corporate wellness program as part of this trend, saying that it gives companies a way to provide health benefits for employees who work out at home.
- On the treadmill product line, Lynch declined to give a definitive timeline for a relaunch of those products in the U.S. However, he did tease that news could come out shortly and said he believes it will be an "unbelievable growth engine" for the company.
- Earlier in the day, Peloton announced a new corporate wellness program, which would allow companies to offer subsidized memberships for employees. PTON rose more than 8% on the news.
