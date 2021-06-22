China's efforts to curb metal prices can't work for long, Glencore CEO says

Train loaded with brown hematite iron ore in hills
BeyondImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • China's attempts to cool surging metals prices is a "short term game" that ultimately will not materially affect price levels, which will stay strong because of underlying supply and demand fundamentals, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) CEO Ivan Glasenberg says.
  • The government said last week it would index prices of key goods including steel, iron ore and other metals; will monitor steel and iron ore companies following alleged price collusion; and has started to auction copper, aluminum, zinc and iron ore from its strategic stocks.
  • China "can do this for a while but eventually they'll need to restock the strategic stockpiles, they can't keep it at these low levels, so it's a short-term phase," Glasenberg told the Qatar Economic Forum today.
  • "Demand for commodities will remain strong for a long time yet," Glasenberg said, noting many governments including the U.S. have increased infrastructure spending in a COVID-19 recovery push, at the same time that supply remains tight.
  • Copper is one example: Glasenberg said copper supplies must increase by 1M metric tons per year until 2050 to meet an expected demand of 60M tons.
  • The nickel and cobalt markets are facing similar supply deficits over the next few decades, the Glencore boss said.
  • Copper prices touched an all-time record peak of $10,747.50/ton last month.
