Chinese e-commerce firm Onion Global's stock snaps 11-session downturn

Jun. 22, 2021 7:06 PM ETOnion Global Limited (OG)OGBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph with indicator and volume data.
monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chinese e-commerce platform Onion Global (NYSE:OG) fell to less than half of its recent IPO price intraday Tuesday before rebounding and ultimately finishing 10.7% higher for the day – snapping an 11-session downturn.
  • OG sank to as low as $3.37 a share intraday, off 12.5% for the session and 53.5% below the $7.25 a share that its initial public offering had priced at last month.
  • However, the stock’s fortunes then turned around and OG ended up rallying back to a $4.26 close. That’s nearly 11% above Monday’s finish, although still more than 40% below the company’s IPO price.
  • Onion Global operates O’Mall, a popular e-commerce platform that sells fast fashion, beauty goods and other items aimed at young consumers in China and other Asian countries.
  • Still, OG shares have more or less struggled ever since the company’s IPO last month priced at the bottom of its expected $7.25-$9.25/share range.
  • The stock briefly shot up to $11.71 on its first trading day, but fell back to end the session at $7 – down 3.4% from OG’s IPO price. Shares have by and large only fallen from there, never closing above either their $7.25 IPO price or even their $7 first-day finish.
  • Onion Global has been sinking despite little apparent news other than weak Q1 results released on June 10.
  • On the plus side, the company remains profitable, reporting 8.9M yuan ($1.4M) of net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the latest quarter. However, that represented an 83.9% drop from Q1 2020’s net income attributable to ordinary shareholders.
  • OG attributed the weaker results to an unusually strong Q1 2020 that benefited from strong sales of disinfecting products and consumer stockpiling of goods early on in the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the stock and concluded that “for investors seeking exposure to the fashion-forward e-commerce industry in China, OG could be a good entry possibility and is worth a close look.”

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.