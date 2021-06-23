Second Sight Medical secures $50M capital via equity raise

Green, blue and purple iris
Mark_Kuiken/iStock via Getty Images

  • Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) has priced its public offering of 10M common shares at $5.00/share, for gross proceeds of $50M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used for for development of the Orion device and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is June 25.
  • ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management is acting as sole book-running manager.
  • Earlier this month, the company filed to raise $250M in mixed shelf offering.
  • Shares down 14.8% after-hours.
