Second Sight Medical secures $50M capital via equity raise
Jun. 22, 2021 11:52 PM ETSecond Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES)EYESBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) has priced its public offering of 10M common shares at $5.00/share, for gross proceeds of $50M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M shares.
- Net proceeds will be used for for development of the Orion device and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is June 25.
- ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management is acting as sole book-running manager.
- Earlier this month, the company filed to raise $250M in mixed shelf offering.
- Shares down 14.8% after-hours.
- Previously: Second Sight Medical proposes capital raise (June 22)