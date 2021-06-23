Sprinklr prices 16.6M-shares IPO below range at $16
Jun. 23, 2021
- Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) has priced its IPO of ~16.6M Class A shares at $16.00/share.
- The company earlier planned to offer 19M shares at a range of $18-$20.
- Trading kicks off June 23.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~1.7M shares.
- Closing date is June 25.
- In connection with the offering, certain existing stockholders have agreed to purchase 3.125M of the 16.6M shares offered by Sprinklr.
- Sprinklr is the unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Headquartered in New York City, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into Sprinklr and stated, "CXM's topline revenue growth appears to have plateaued while operating costs have increased and there is no clear path to operating breakeven. I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines."