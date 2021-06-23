First advantage prices upsized IPO at $15
Jun. 23, 2021 1:30 AM ETFirst Advantage Corporation (FA)FABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- First Advantage (FA) has priced its upsized IPO of 25.5M common shares at $15.00/share, including ~19.9M shares offered by FA, and ~5.6M by certain existing stockholders.
- The company initially planned to offer 21.25M shares at a range of $13-$15.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~3.8M shares.
- Trading commences June 23, 2021.
- Closing date is June 25.
- First Advantage is a global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did deep dive into First Advantage IPO and stated, "FA has grown revenue and appears well-positioned for the hiring rebound post-pandemic, so the IPO is worth a close look."