Amgen's Aimovig OK'd in Japan for migraine attacks in adults

Jun. 23, 2021 4:54 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)AMGN, MMDBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announces that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted marketing approval for Aimovig (erenumab) for the suppression of onset of migraine attacks in adults.
  • Aimovig is the first and only approved treatment in Japan to block the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor (CGRP-R), which is believed to play a critical role in migraine.
  • Aimovig's approval is based on results from a Phase II and III studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of Aimovig in adult Japanese patients with episodic migraine, and episodic and chronic migraine, respectively.
  • In both studies, Aimovig significantly reduced monthly migraine days from baseline over months 4, 5 and 6 of the treatment period.
