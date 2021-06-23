Wex inks new fleet card pact with state of California
Jun. 23, 2021 7:00 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)WEXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Wex (NYSE:WEX) has been awarded the California state-wide fleet card contract by California's Department of General Services and the Office of Fleet and Asset Management.
- The multi-year contract was awarded based on Wex's technology, service and experience within the government space.
- The program will provide California state agencies and other eligible local government users convenient payment tools, reporting and analytics to support their purchasing of fuel, electric vehicle charging and other fleet-related expenses such as oil, fluids, lubricants, parts, repairs and maintenance.