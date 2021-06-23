Marriott Vacations raises Q2 contract sales guidance to $345M-$355M from $320M-$340M
Jun. 23, 2021
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) continues to experience a strong recovery during Q2, illustrating the resiliency of its leisure focused business model.
- Occupancies and tours continued to grow sequentially in Q2 from Q1 and VPGs remained well above 2019 levels, successive to which the company expects contract sales to be $345M to $355M in second quarter 2021 vs. its previous guidance of $320M to $340M, a 55% sequential increase from Q1 at the midpoint.
- Combined Owner and Preview reservations on the books for the second half of 2021 are currently more than 15% higher than at the same time in 2019.
- The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on or about July 28, 2021.