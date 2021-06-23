Marriott Vacations raises Q2 contract sales guidance to $345M-$355M from $320M-$340M

Family standing on pier and enjoying view of Lake Garda
Imgorthand/E+ via Getty Images

  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) continues to experience a strong recovery during Q2, illustrating the resiliency of its leisure focused business model.
  • Occupancies and tours continued to grow sequentially in Q2 from Q1 and VPGs remained well above 2019 levels, successive to which the company expects contract sales to be $345M to $355M in second quarter 2021 vs. its previous guidance of $320M to $340M, a 55% sequential increase from Q1 at the midpoint.
  • Combined Owner and Preview reservations on the books for the second half of 2021 are currently more than 15% higher than at the same time in 2019.
  • The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on or about July 28, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.