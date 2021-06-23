Everest Re targets shareholder return exceeding 13% for 2023
Jun. 23, 2021 7:45 AM ETREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Everest Re (NYSE:RE) is lifting its total shareholder return goal for 2023 to exceed 13%, up from its near-term total shareholder return performance of ~11%, according to the company's investor day presentation.
- Under its three-year strategic plan, the company targets 10%-15% compound annual growth rate for its Group gross written premium, 8%-12% CAGR for reinsurance GWP, and 18%-22% CAGR for Insurance GWP.
- In capital management, RE targets 15%-20% long-term debt leverage ratio.
- Assumes 91%-93% combined ratio.
- Last week, Citi analyst Suneet Kamath downgraded Everest Re to Neutral from Buy as he expects inflationary pressures to translate to higher claim costs.