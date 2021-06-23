SQZ presents data on use of its technology platform for stem cells

  • SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) has presented new preclinical data showing that its Cell Squeeze technology can be utilized to produce neurons from induced human pluripotent stem cells ("iPSCs") through the single delivery of an mRNA transcription factor.
  • The company says that its technology can generate reprogrammed cells by controlling the magnitude and timing of single or multiple cell programming factors.
  • Cells generated in this way have the potential to translate therapeutically due to the rapid process and lack of viral or genetic manipulations
  • Other methods to generate specific cell types from iPSCs, such as sequential treatment of cells using multiple extracellular signaling molecules, can take a long time, is inefficient, and result in variable purity, or using viral vectors, which run the risk of undesirable genomic integration, according to SQZ.
  • SQZ's research showed that after a single squeeze delivery of Neurog2 mRNA, a neuronal transcription factor, expression of early neuronal marker TUJ1 was observed.
  • In addition, an optimized mRNA sequence demonstrated a 10,000-fold increase in expression of downstream target genes from a single delivery.
  • The new data was presented 2021 International Society for Stem Cell Research annual meeting.
