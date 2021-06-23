SEE boosts investment in Automated Packaging Systems
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has committed more than $30 million in capital to expand global production capacity and invest in new equipment systems to meet the demand for Automated Packaging Systems AUTOBAG® brand solutions, an acquisition Sealed Air closed in 2019.
- The investment is for capacity expansion, touchless automation, and proprietary digital printing technologies, primarily in SEE’s APS facilities in Streetsboro and Bedford Heights, Ohio and Keyser, West Virginia.
- The company will also increase capacity and install new equipment at APS sites in Malvern, UK; Cavite, Philippines; and Qingpu, China.
- “As our customers shift their facilities to a more touchless environment, we are experiencing increased demand for our AUTOBAG® automated equipment, and sustainable packaging materials,”
