Parker-Hannifin climbs premarket after KeyBanc highlights tailwinds

Jun. 23, 2021 8:01 AM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor5 Comments

Parker-Hannifin Canada in Milton, Ontario, Canada;
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is ahead by 1.3% in early trade after KeyBanc upgraded the stock to Overweight (from Sector Weight) with a $350 price target (implying 21% upside).
  • "In short, we still believe PH is early in a multiyear upcycle, with continued room to push margins more clearly into the top quartile of its peer group, further supported by additional value-creating acquisitions that improve PH's profitability mix while balancing cyclicality," wrote analyst Jeffrey Hammond. "We view recent share underperformance as overdone."
  • The final round of FTSE Russell rebalancing also becomes effective on Friday. Jefferies is calling out upside for 12 Buy-rated stocks ahead of the rebalancing - including Parker-Hannifin.
