nDivision nabs $2M in government managed services contracts
Jun. 23, 2021 8:03 AM ETnDivision Inc. (NDVN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- nDivision (OTCQB:NDVN) nabbed two separate government IT Managed Services contracts as part of its strategic partnership with a $90B Fortune 50 Global Solutions company.
- The contracts are expected to generate $2M of revenue for nDivision over the next five years.
- In April, the company announced that it will be fulfilling the services for a three-year $6M Infrastructure Managed Services and Managed End User Helpdesk contract.
- The two new separate government awards include a 5-year contract with a federal government entity with 10K+ employees as well as a 3-year contract with a large county government entity with 100K+ employees.
- The services to be provided by nDivision include the automation of an unlimited number of IT tasks - data storage management in 3 locations for one customer and network security infrastructure management for the other customer.
- Both contracts are expected to go live in Q3.