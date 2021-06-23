nDivision nabs $2M in government managed services contracts

Jun. 23, 2021 8:03 AM ETnDivision Inc. (NDVN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • nDivision (OTCQB:NDVN) nabbed two separate government IT Managed Services contracts as part of its strategic partnership with a $90B Fortune 50 Global Solutions company.
  • The contracts are expected to generate $2M of revenue for nDivision over the next five years.
  • In April, the company announced that it will be fulfilling the services for a three-year $6M Infrastructure Managed Services and Managed End User Helpdesk contract.
  • The two new separate government awards include a 5-year contract with a federal government entity with 10K+ employees as well as a 3-year contract with a large county government entity with 100K+ employees.
  • The services to be provided by nDivision include the automation of an unlimited number of IT tasks - data storage management in 3 locations for one customer and network security infrastructure management for the other customer.
  • Both contracts are expected to go live in Q3.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.