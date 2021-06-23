Veradigm and PRA Health Sciences ink strategic partnership
Jun. 23, 2021 8:11 AM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)PRAHBy: SA News Team
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' (NASDAQ:MDRX) business unit Veradigm and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) announce strategic partnership to create an EHR-based clinical research network.
- Through the partnership, the network aims to reach more than 25K physicians and 40M patients, accelerating trial recruitment and enrollment efforts and expanding patients’ access to clinical research.
- It will look to use Veradigm’s StudySource platform, which extends existing EHR systems to include clinical research, alongside PRA’s proprietary eSource technology and clinical research expertise.
- "The scale of Veradigm’s EHR footprint with PRA’s eSource technology and deep trial expertise will enable us to literally bring studies to where the patients are," Stephanie Reisinger, Vice President and General Manager of Veradigm’s Life Sciences Research business said.