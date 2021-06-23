Wolverine Worldwide announces further steps in planned CEO succession
Jun. 23, 2021 8:15 AM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) announced that Brendan Hoffman, President and a board member will also become CEO at the end of 2021.
- He will succeed Blake Krueger, who began his career with the Company in 1993 and has been CEO since 2007 and Chairman of the Board since 2009.
- Prior to joining Wolverine Worldwide, Hoffman was CEO of Vince.
- Krueger in his role as executive chairman will continue to lead Wolverine Worldwide's Board of Directors and will partner with Hoffman on key international and strategic initiatives.