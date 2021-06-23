Wolverine Worldwide announces further steps in planned CEO succession

Jun. 23, 2021 8:15 AM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) announced that Brendan Hoffman, President and a board member will also become CEO at the end of 2021.
  • He will succeed Blake Krueger, who began his career with the Company in 1993 and has been CEO since 2007 and Chairman of the Board since 2009.
  • Prior to joining Wolverine Worldwide, Hoffman was CEO of Vince.
  • Krueger in his role as executive chairman will continue to lead Wolverine Worldwide's Board of Directors and will partner with Hoffman on key international and strategic initiatives.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.