BioVie gets FDA guidance for BIV201 development program

  • BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) highlights feedback from the U.S. FDA related to the company's development program for BIV201 for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome–acute kidney injury (HRS-AKI).
  • Based on communications with the FDA, the company believes that positive results from a single pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial could potentially support the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) and eventual approval of BIV201 for the treatment of HRS-AKI.
  • "We greatly appreciate the FDA’s guidance for the HRS-AKI trial design. Based on their feedback, we plan to apply for a Special Protocol Assessment (NYSE:SPA) to gain agreement on the key elements of the Phase 3 trial design prior to initiating the study," Chief Scientific Officer for liver cirrhosis, Penelope Markham said.
  • Shares up marginally during premarket trading.
