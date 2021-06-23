Enrollment underway in XBiotech's XB2001 study in pancreatic cancer

Jun. 23, 2021 8:37 AM ETXBiotech Inc. (XBIT)XBITBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) has enrolled the first patient in its 1-BETTER study to evaluate XB2001 in combination with chemotherapy for treatment of Pancreatic Cancer.
  • Safety and tolerability of the regimen, as well as progression-free survival, overall survival and time-to-treatment-failure will be assessed in the study.
  • XBiotech’s anti-cancer agent, XB2001, is being assessed in combination with ONIVYDE + 5-FU/LV chemotherapy regimens.
  • The study is also investigating a novel clinical endpoint that XBiotech calls the “clinical benefit response”, which involves radiological assessment of muscle mass and patient reported measures of pain, fatigue and appetite.
  • The current study will commence with a Phase 1 portion to establish safety, tolerability and dosing of XB2001 in combination with ONIVYDE+5-FU/LV and will serve to establish a recommended Phase 2 dose, which will involve enrollment of 60 patients.
