Identity verification platform CLEAR Secure to offer 13.2M shares in IPO at $27-$30

Jun. 23, 2021

  • The New York-based biometric identity company known for its airport security lines, CLEAR Secure intends to list on NYSE under the symbol (YOU) by offering 13.2M shares of its Class A common stock at a price range of $27 to $30.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.98M shares of Class A common stock.
  • Alclear Investments, an entity controlled by Ms. Caryn Seidman-Becker, the co-founder and CEO of CLEAR Secure, and Alclear Investments II, LLC, an entity controlled by Mr. Kenneth Cornick, the co-founder, President and Chief Financial Officer of CLEAR Secure, will collectively hold all of the issued and outstanding Class B common stock and Class D common stock immediately after this offering and will control more than a majority of the combined voting power of our outstanding shares of common stock.
  • CLEAR Secure will be the sole managing member of Alclear and after giving effect to the reorganization transactions and this offering, based on an assumed IPO price of $28.50/share; CLEAR Secure will own ~50.8% of the economic interests in Alclear and the CLEAR Post-IPO Members will own ~49.2% of the economic interests in Alclear.
  • The following diagram depicts the organizational structure following the reorganization transactions, this offering and the application of the net proceeds from this offering:
  • Company intends to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to Alclear Holdings in exchange for a number of Alclear non-voting common units equal to the number of shares of Class A common stock CLEAR issues in the offering and intends to use such contributed amount to pay offering expenses and for general corporate purposes.
  • CLEAR Secure's secure identity platform uses biometrics such as eyes, face, and fingerprints to automate the identity verification process in CLEAR lanes at airports, in-person events, and healthcare facilities. The company's main offerings include CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service that enables predictable and fast airport security experiences, and two mobile apps, including its flagship CLEAR app.
  • As of May 31, 2021, CLEAR Secure's network included 38 airports, 26 sports and entertainment partners, and 67 Health Pass-enabled partners and has booked $220M in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021.
  • Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company, Wells Fargo Securities, LionTree, and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
  • The company is expected to price during the week of June 28, 2021.
