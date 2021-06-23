Gemini Therapeutics defended, Cassava Sciences price target lifted; in today’s analyst action
Jun. 23, 2021 9:18 AM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), MCK, SDC, QURENVRO, QURE, GMTX, MCK, SDC, SAVABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
Cassava Sciences is on recovery as B Riley lifts price target
- After a loss of ~13.5% yesterday, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has recovered today rising ~2.6% in the premarket after B Riley Securities raised its price target to $111.00 from $78.00 per share implying a premium of ~43.0%.
- Reaffirming the buy rating, the analysts led by Mayank Mamtani argue that despite the recent outperformance, “there remains substantial room for upside” for Cassava shares given the near-term catalysts including the “evolving regulatory framework.”
- The company with an Alzheimer’s candidate simufilam in its pipeline rose sharply on the day Biogen received FDA approval for its Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm (aducanumab).
SmileDirectClub cut to hold at Loop Capital on execution concerns
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has lost ~2.7% in the early trading after Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to hold from buy. The price target lowered to $9.00 from $14.00 per share implies no premium.
- Citing execution concerns “with pressure on gross margin, marketing, and G&A expense compared to prior estimates”, the analyst Laura Champine projects an extensive impact on the company bottom-line.
- In May, SmileDirectClub guided lower than expected sales for Q2 2021 citing a cybersecurity incident in the previous month.
McKesson without European assets would be a better growth story: BofA
- Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) was exploring a sale of its European and U.K. businesses.
- Noting that the assets which were added to McKesson through its 2014 acquisition of Celesio have underperformed since then, Bank of America analysts argue McKesson “without” its European assets would be “a better growth story” than MCK “with” its European assets.
- The firm reiterates the buy rating and the price target of $222.00 per share implies a premium of ~16.8%.
- In May, the rival healthcare distributors including McKesson traded lower after AmerisourceBergen failed to meet the consensus with its second-quarter financials for fiscal 2021.
Gemini Therapeutics hurt by an overreaction to study data: analysts
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) remains under pressure in the pre-market with a ~29.8% loss after the company announced initial data from its Phase 2a study for GEM103 in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- Noting that that data was in line with their expectations, Stifel analysts Paul Matteis and Alex Thompson with a buy rating on the stock argue that the Gemini stock reaction is overdone.
- Gemini looked “oversold” in after-hours, Jefferies analysts including Chris Howerton and Roger Song wrote with a buy rating. SVB Leerink with an outperform rating noted: “The safety profile was relatively clean and about as good as could be expected.”
- In Q4 2021, the company expects to release six-month dosing data for GEM103 in its wet AMD trial targeted at patients who have or may be at risk for, macular atrophy (MA) with the need for ongoing VEGF treatment.
uniQure weakness is a buying opportunity: SVB Leerink
- uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) fell ~7.0% yesterday in reaction to the company’s announcement of a delay in its anticipated timeline to submit a marketing application for an experimental hemophilia B treatment.
- The stock is trading flat in the pre-market today after SVB Leerink analyst Joseph P. Schwartz recommends that the weakness in shares is a buying opportunity noting that the company’s prospects on hemophilia B program are intact. Schwartz rates uniQure outperform.
- As a result of a request from the FDA to modify the protocol of a pivotal study, the company has delayed its timeline to submit the marketing application for etranacogene dezaparvovec to Q1 2021 from the previously announced target for a filing later this year.
Wells Fargo weighs in on Nevro’s upcoming presentation
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) shares gained ~9.2% yesterday after the company announced that 6-month follow-up results on its spinal cord stimulation system will be part of a podium presentation at the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) 23rd annual meeting this week.
- Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen with an outperform rating on Nevro says that the key from the data readout will be durability “which we think will be important to payers.”
- “In addition, it will be important to see how the patients who crossed over at 6 months from medical management did when they received NVRO’s HF10 therapy,” Biegelsen wrote.
- Assuming FDA approval by Q3 2021 for HF10 therapy to add Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) indication in a labeling change, Nevro anticipates $440M – $450M in worldwide revenue in 2021.
All share price moves are calculated based on the market close unless otherwise stated.