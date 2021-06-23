Chemomab and AGC Biologics expand CM-101 manufacturing partnership
Jun. 23, 2021 9:20 AM ETChemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)By: SA News Team
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) and AGC Biologics announce an expanded partnership to manufacture CM-101, a Phase II investigational drug targeting Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, Systemic Sclerosis, and Liver Fibrosis MoA (NASH).
- Under terms of the agreement, the companies will work together to optimize the CM-101 manufacturing process, while AGC Biologics will manufacture the clinical trial materials at its site in Copenhagen.
- CM-101 is a monoclonal antibody that targets CCL24 and has been shown to interfere with the underlying biology of liver, skin and lung fibrosis using a novel and differentiated mechanism of action.
- Shares up more than 5% premarket.