Chemomab and AGC Biologics expand CM-101 manufacturing partnership

  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) and AGC Biologics announce an expanded partnership to manufacture CM-101, a Phase II investigational drug targeting Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, Systemic Sclerosis, and Liver Fibrosis MoA (NASH).
  • Under terms of the agreement, the companies will work together to optimize the CM-101 manufacturing process, while AGC Biologics will manufacture the clinical trial materials at its site in Copenhagen.
  • CM-101 is a monoclonal antibody that targets CCL24 and has been shown to interfere with the underlying biology of liver, skin and lung fibrosis using a novel and differentiated mechanism of action.
  • Shares up more than 5% premarket.
