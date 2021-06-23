Imperial Oil gets OK to buy back up to 5% of outstanding shares
Jun. 23, 2021 9:26 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)IMOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) says it received final acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5% of its 711M-plus outstanding common shares.
- This maximum will be reduced by the number of shares purchased from majority shareholder Exxon Mobil.
- Imperial's daily purchase limit under the new program will be 312,512 shares, or 25% of the average daily trading volume.
- The new one-year program will begin on June 29 and end should the company purchase the maximum allowable number of shares, or on June 28, 2022.
