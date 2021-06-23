Imperial Oil gets OK to buy back up to 5% of outstanding shares

Jun. 23, 2021 9:26 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)IMOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Alberta"s Oilsands
dan_prat/E+ via Getty Images

  • Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) says it received final acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5% of its 711M-plus outstanding common shares.
  • This maximum will be reduced by the number of shares purchased from majority shareholder Exxon Mobil.
  • Imperial's daily purchase limit under the new program will be 312,512 shares, or 25% of the average daily trading volume.
  • The new one-year program will begin on June 29 and end should the company purchase the maximum allowable number of shares, or on June 28, 2022.
  • Imperial has a well-integrated portfolio of low-cost assets and should drive substantial long-term shareholder rewards, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.