Emerson and PureCycle Technologies come together for digital technologies and services
Jun. 23, 2021 9:28 AM ETPureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT), EMRPCT, EMRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Emerson (NYSE:EMR) signs a multi-year agreement with PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) to provide advanced digital technologies and automation for a network of global facilities, enabling large-scale recycling of a rarely recycled plastic.
- Polypropylene, is a common but rarely recycled plastic identified as resin recycling code #5, is one of the world’s most frequently produced.
- Dustin Olson, CMO of PureCycle Technologies, comments “Unlike traditional manufacturing facilities coping with transforming legacy platforms to digital, PureCycle’s progressive approach will enable all future facilities to be born digital. With Emerson’s help, each PureCycle facility is expected to start up with the most advanced digital automation technologies available, allowing for faster project completion, fully integrated systems and world-class operating performance.”
- The stock has gained +54% over the last one year.
