Intercontinental Exchange added to Goldman Conviction List, LPLA dropped

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images News

  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) stock rises 1.3% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs adds ICE to its Conviction Buy List, noting that the stock has been "among the biggest laggards in our coverage YTD."
  • ICE shares have been essentially flat vs. the S&P 500's 12% increase and XLF's 21% rise.
  • At the same time, Goldman downgrades LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Buy From Conviction Buy, even though it's an "attractive business with a high single-digit organic growth rate, expanding addressable market, and considerable EPS upside in a 'normalized' rates environment."
  • Goldman sees "risks to spreads paid by the banks for sweep deposits amid significant liquidity in the system pose risks to 2022 EPS estimates."
  • The Conviction Buy rating on ICE clashes with the Bearish Quant rating, which assigns poor grades to value, growth, momentum, and revisions.
  • The Buy rating on LPLA is still more bullish than the Neutral Quant rating, which assigns a poor grade on value.
