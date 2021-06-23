Alterity gets EMA guidance for ATH434 phase 2 clinical trial

  • Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) has received guidance from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding key aspects of the company's Phase 2 clinical trial for investigational drug ATH434 in the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).
  • The EMA has given its support to Alterity's intention to enroll early-stage MSA patients and to utilize biomarkers to accurately diagnose these patients prior to enrolment.
  • The health regulator has also endorsed the selection of biomarker endpoints to assess pathological hallmarks of MSA.
  • The company is actively preparing for the launch of its Phase 2 trial expected to commence in the second half of this calendar year.
