Carnival sets plans for cruise restarts in the U.S., Caribbean and Europe
Jun. 23, 2021
- Carnival (CCL +1.2%) continues to make announcements on cruise restarts.
- Today, the company says cruise line brands AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises and Seabourn are all sailing in the United States, the Caribbean and Europe.
- North American brands will start Alaska sailings as soon as July.
- The brands are resuming operations using a gradual, phased-in approach, with sailings announced through the end of the fiscal year (November 30) for 42 ships out of a total of 91 ships. As previously announced, the initial cruises will take place with enhanced health protocols developed in conjunction with government and health authorities.
- Fleet adjustments are also part of the plan. Carnival Cruise Line is adding two additional ships from sister lines to its fleet by 2023, which will bring its total capacity to 27.
