CleanSpark names Bernardo Schucman as SVP, joins Russell 2000 Index
Jun. 23, 2021 9:38 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CleanSpark (CLSK +3.3%) will be added to Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of indexes annual rebalancing.
- It will be effective after the market open on June 28.
- The company has also appointed Bernardo Schucman as the company's senior vice president at its bitcoin mining center based in Atlanta.
- Schucman brings in over seven years of bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency data center operations experience. He most recently served as the co-founder and CEO of both Fastblock and ATL Data Centers, prior to ATL being acquired by CleanSpark.
- Press Release