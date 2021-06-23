AGS and Nexgen Technology will distribute Fast Cash mobile chip devices to Morongo Casino
Jun. 23, 2021 9:38 AM ETPlayAGS, Inc. (AGS)AGSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Morongo Casino Resort & Spa near Palm Springs, California is implementing 40 NexGen Fast Cash mobile chip devices, a quick and easy way for players to buy chips at table games without having to touch cash or visit an ATM.
- AGS (AGS -0.3%) has collaborated with NexGen to distribute the Fast Cash solution to its customers as part of the AGS suite of table games and table products.
- AGS Senior Vice President of Table Products John Hemberger added, "It's been exciting to work with NexGen on placing Fast Cash at Morongo Casino. By providing convenience for the player and ease of installation, we are confident that demand for Fast Cash will increase as casinos seek to add more cashless, contactless solutions."