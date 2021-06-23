Turkey's online commerce platform D-MARKET sets price range for Nasdaq IPO
Jun. 23, 2021 9:40 AM ETD-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Turkey-based online commerce platform D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) is undertaking an IPO of 41.67M American depositary shares on Nasdaq.
- The company, also known as Hepsiburada, expects to price the IPO between $11 and $13 per ADS. Each ADS representing one class B ordinary share.
- The company will raise about $475.7M in net proceeds, assuming the the IPO price of $12 for each ADS.
- D-MARKET plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. Part of the funds may also be used for acquisitions or strategic investments, among other things.
- Mehmet Murat Emirdağ has been serving as the Turkish company's CEO since February 2019, and is also a board member.
- In 2020, the company generated about TRY6.4B in revenue, up 145% from 2019.
- In addition, the company noted that certain selling shareholder is offering 15.07M ADSs at the IPO price. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of these shares.
- The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 8,511,000 ADSs from the selling shareholder at the IPO price.
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are serving as underwriters for the IPO.
- Source: Press Release