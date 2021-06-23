Hong Kong's on-demand logistics co. Lalamove is said to file confidentially for $1B U.S. IPO
Jun. 23, 2021 9:41 AM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)YMMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Lalamove, a Hong-Kong based on-demand logistics and delivery company, is said to file confidentially for an IPO in the U.S.
- Lalamove, known as Huolala in China, is exploring raising at least $1B in share sale, according to a Bloomberg report.
- A Lalamove representative told Bloomberg that the company has no specific timeline and plan for going public.
- Lalamove as of October said it has matched more than 7 million users with a pool of over 700,000 delivery partners in 22 markets across Asia, North America and Latin America, according to a press release.
- Yesterday, Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM), which is known as China’s “Uber for Trucks,” saw its stock pop following an IPO that valued the company at more than $20B.