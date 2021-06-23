Hong Kong's on-demand logistics co. Lalamove is said to file confidentially for $1B U.S. IPO

Jun. 23, 2021 9:41 AM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)YMMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

IPO: Initial public offering
Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lalamove, a Hong-Kong based on-demand logistics and delivery company, is said to file confidentially for an IPO in the U.S.
  • Lalamove, known as Huolala in China, is exploring raising at least $1B in share sale, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • A Lalamove representative told Bloomberg that the company has no specific timeline and plan for going public.
  • Lalamove as of October said it has matched more than 7 million users with a pool of over 700,000 delivery partners in 22 markets across Asia, North America and Latin America, according to a press release.
  • Yesterday, Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM), which is known as China’s “Uber for Trucks,” saw its stock pop following an IPO that valued the company at more than $20B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.