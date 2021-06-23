Iron Mountain sells off five facilities to ICGUF for USD 178M in proceeds

  • Iron Mountain (IRM -0.9%), a storage and information management services company, has sold a portfolio of five facilities to Intermediate Capital Group (OTCPK:ICGUF), for around USD 178M in gross proceeds. The portfolio under the sale-leaseback transaction covers 550,000ft2 in greater London, UK.
  • Iron Mountain will remain in the facilities for an initial 12-year lease term, with options to renew for another 20 years. The transaction is part of its capital recycling program.
  • "The sale-leaseback of these assets allows us to generate significant investable proceeds while essentially maintaining long-term control of the facilities. On a leverage neutral basis, we estimate this transaction will generate nearly $140M of capital, which we intend to invest in higher growth areas, including our data center business", said Barry Hytinen, Executive Vice President and CFO at Iron Mountain.
  • Previously (June 11): Iron Mountain announced a $0.6185/share quarterly dividend, 0.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.6180.
  • In recent analysis SA contributor Rida Morwa writes about Iron Mountain's substantial cash flow and its secure core business
  • Press Release
