Iron Mountain sells off five facilities to ICGUF for USD 178M in proceeds
Jun. 23, 2021
- Iron Mountain (IRM -0.9%), a storage and information management services company, has sold a portfolio of five facilities to Intermediate Capital Group (OTCPK:ICGUF), for around USD 178M in gross proceeds. The portfolio under the sale-leaseback transaction covers 550,000ft2 in greater London, UK.
- Iron Mountain will remain in the facilities for an initial 12-year lease term, with options to renew for another 20 years. The transaction is part of its capital recycling program.
- "The sale-leaseback of these assets allows us to generate significant investable proceeds while essentially maintaining long-term control of the facilities. On a leverage neutral basis, we estimate this transaction will generate nearly $140M of capital, which we intend to invest in higher growth areas, including our data center business", said Barry Hytinen, Executive Vice President and CFO at Iron Mountain.
