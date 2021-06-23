Medicenna submits clinical trial application in Australia for a phase 1/2 study of MDNA11

  • Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA +1.9%) has submitted a clinical trial application to a Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study of MDNA11, the company’s selective, long-acting and novel IL-2 super-agonist.
  • The planned Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study is designed to assess the safety, PK, PD, and anti-tumor activity of various doses of intravenously administered MDNA11 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
  • Additionally, pending successful patient recruitment, the company intends to provide a preliminary update on safety, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), and biomarker data by year end.
  • The company said that it expects to initiate the study in the third quarter of 2021.
