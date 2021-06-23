Aspen beats on revenue with bookings up 21%

Jun. 23, 2021 9:46 AM ETAspen Group, Inc. (ASPU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Aspen (NASDAQ:ASPU): Q4 Revenue of $19.1M (+35.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.58M.
  • Bookings of $32.2M, up 21% Y/Y.
  • "We exited fiscal year 2021 with good momentum, highlighted by year-over-year enrollments and bookings growth of 22% and 29%, respectively, providing a platform for solid growth. The principal revenue drivers for fiscal 2022 will be the continued growth of USU’s MSN-FNP program, the launch of double cohorts at our main Phoenix campus, combined with the new campuses in Tampa, Austin and Nashville," says Chairman and CEO Michael Mathews.
  • Total available liquidity at the end of FY 2021 was $13.5M.
  • Shares +4%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.