Aspen beats on revenue with bookings up 21%
Jun. 23, 2021 9:46 AM ETAspen Group, Inc. (ASPU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Aspen (NASDAQ:ASPU): Q4 Revenue of $19.1M (+35.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.58M.
- Bookings of $32.2M, up 21% Y/Y.
- "We exited fiscal year 2021 with good momentum, highlighted by year-over-year enrollments and bookings growth of 22% and 29%, respectively, providing a platform for solid growth. The principal revenue drivers for fiscal 2022 will be the continued growth of USU’s MSN-FNP program, the launch of double cohorts at our main Phoenix campus, combined with the new campuses in Tampa, Austin and Nashville," says Chairman and CEO Michael Mathews.
- Total available liquidity at the end of FY 2021 was $13.5M.
- Shares +4%.
