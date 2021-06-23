Southwest Airlines CEO to step down next year
Jun. 23, 2021 9:47 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.8%) announces that CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February of next year. Kelly plans to remain executive chairman at the company through at least 2026.
- The company says the new CEO will be Robert Jordan, who is currently the executive vice president of corporate services.
- Jordan has been at Southwest since 1988. His roles have included Director of Revenue Accounting, Corporate Controller, Vice President Procurement, Vice President Technology, Senior Vice President Enterprise Spend Management, Executive Vice President Strategy and Technology, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, AirTran President and Executive Vice President Corporate Services.
- Yesterday, Southwest Airlines announced plans to hire pilots this year.