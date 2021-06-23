Community First Bank selects Q2's digital banking platform

  • Community First Bank (OTCPK:CFHW) of Kennewick, Washington, selects Q2 (QTWO +0.9%) to deliver a unified digital banking and wealth management experience for its clients.
  • “We are excited to partner with Community First Bank to deliver a seamless digital banking and wealth management experience. Community First Bank’s mantra is to be their clients’ financial partner for life. Since the day Community First Bank was founded in 1997, they have made a positive difference in the community and continue to build trust with local businesses and community partners. We’re committed to helping Community First Bank use technology across their business to better serve their clients in an increasingly digital world.” said Matt Flake, Q2 CEO.
