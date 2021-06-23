BlackRock’s Q3 market outlook points to inflation concerns and focuses on quality-based securities
Jun. 23, 2021 10:07 AM ETFlexShares Trust - FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF), IQLT, QUAL, BLKBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BlackRock put out its third-quarter outlook report in a recent note, covering its viewpoints on the equity markets. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) continues to have an optimistic view on U.S.based equities as the economy builds strength in the re-opening phase.
- The primary concern that BlackRock is monitoring moving forward into Q3 is the concern around inflation. The worry around inflation is if it's transitory in nature, as the Federal Reserve continues to express or if it's part of a more significant concern and the signs of an enduring new regime. One prediction around inflation that BlackRock is making is that markets will see an increase in volatility as many market participants have differing viewpoints on the topic.
- Where should investors look to invest their capital moving forward in a time where inflation concerns are circling the air, and the economy seems to be poised for an explosive open? BlackRock mentioned the following:
- "The inclination may be to buy the most economically sensitive cyclical stocks. It was a tack we took early, when news of effective vaccines in November laid the foundation for a strong recovery. But markets are forward looking. While we still see upside in deep value and cyclicals, we think it is prudent to start rotating to higher quality in both the value and growth arenas."
- Furthermore, the note when on to state: "Investors can typically expect to pay up for quality. But our research shows quality stocks have underperformed since vaccine announcements in November, sending their valuations lower." "This put higher-quality stocks at their largest discount to the broad market since the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s."
The above chart is per BlackRock's Q3 outlook report.
- For investors that have viewpoints that align with what BlackRock believes the future may hold should review the full report along with the below quality-based investing exchange traded funds.
- ETFs: iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL), iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT), and FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF).
- In other inflation-related news, volatility levels in the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield have now risen to a three-month high.