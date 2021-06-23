Y-mAbs provides regulatory update on omburtamab neuroblastoma treatment
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB +0.9%) announces that it has recently concluded a Type B meeting with the U.S. FDA regarding omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.
- Based on discussions with the FDA, the company believes that it now has a clearer path towards the resubmission of the omburtamab BLA.
- Pending a positive Type B pre-BLA meeting, we aim to initiate rolling resubmission of the omburtamab BLA by the end of the year, the company said.
- The FDA had requested additional data from the omburtamab trial after concluding a type B meeting with the health regulator, in April.