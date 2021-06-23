Ameren Illinois prices $450M of first mortgage bonds offerings
Jun. 23, 2021 10:13 AM ETAmeren Corporation (AEE)AEEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (AEE -0.9%) has priced public offering of $350M of 2.90% first mortgage bonds due 2051 at 99.583% of their principal amount and $100M of 0.375% first mortgage bonds due 2023 at 99.975% of their principal amount.
- Offerings are expected to close on June 29.
- Net proceeds will will be used to repay a portion of short-term debt and thereafter, Ameren Illinois intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering of the 2.90% first mortgage bonds due 2051 to sustainable projects meeting certain eligibility criteria.