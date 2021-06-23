UWM Holdings rated Hold in new coverage at Jefferies

Jun. 23, 2021 10:26 AM ETUWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)UWMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

An empty mortgage application form with house key
phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jefferies analyst Ryan Carr initiates coverage of UWM Holdings (UWMC +1.4%) at Hold, noting its current valuation appears fair as he doesn't expect normalized margins by next year.
  • While the mortgage orginator's model and technology "uniquely" positions it to benefit for wholesale channel expansion, wholesale competition remains "fierce/uncertain," Carr writes in a note to clients.
  • Still, the analyst expects sustainable long-term share and volume growth, "similar to 2020's trajectory."
  • Sets price target of $9.50, which compares with recent price of $9.20.
  • Carr's Hold rating contrasts with the average analyst estimate of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 3 Neutral).
  • Though both UWMC and peer RKT stocks have had their ups and downs in the past year, overall both have lagged the S&P 500 during the period.
  • Last month, SA contributor Dean Young explains why he considers UWMC as positioned better than Rocket Mortgage.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.