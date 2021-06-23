UWM Holdings rated Hold in new coverage at Jefferies
Jun. 23, 2021 10:26 AM ETUWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)UWMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Jefferies analyst Ryan Carr initiates coverage of UWM Holdings (UWMC +1.4%) at Hold, noting its current valuation appears fair as he doesn't expect normalized margins by next year.
- While the mortgage orginator's model and technology "uniquely" positions it to benefit for wholesale channel expansion, wholesale competition remains "fierce/uncertain," Carr writes in a note to clients.
- Still, the analyst expects sustainable long-term share and volume growth, "similar to 2020's trajectory."
- Sets price target of $9.50, which compares with recent price of $9.20.
- Carr's Hold rating contrasts with the average analyst estimate of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 3 Neutral).
- Though both UWMC and peer RKT stocks have had their ups and downs in the past year, overall both have lagged the S&P 500 during the period.
