Saudi Aramco negotiates improved terms, extension on $10B loan

Jun. 23, 2021 10:36 AM ETSaudi Aramco (ARMCO)ARMCOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has received a one-year extension on a $10B loan and renegotiated improved terms on the deal, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The Saudi Arabian oil giant asked for better terms on the loan it raised last May to reflect the improved market conditions, rather than paying a higher interest rate as part of the original agreement, said the report.
  • The extended line pays as much as 30% to 40% less than it would have paid under the initial agreement, Reuters reported.
  • The pricing was tighter than the initial loan because of a so called "COVID premium" caused by weaker market last year, said the report citing a source.
  • Earlier in June, a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners closed a deal to buy 49% of Aramco's pipelines business for $12.4B.
  • Reuters said, citing sources, that the deal was funded by about $11B in debt underwritten by eight banks and syndicated to an additional 10 banks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.