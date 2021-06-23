Saudi Aramco negotiates improved terms, extension on $10B loan
Jun. 23, 2021 10:36 AM ETSaudi Aramco (ARMCO)ARMCOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has received a one-year extension on a $10B loan and renegotiated improved terms on the deal, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.
- The Saudi Arabian oil giant asked for better terms on the loan it raised last May to reflect the improved market conditions, rather than paying a higher interest rate as part of the original agreement, said the report.
- The extended line pays as much as 30% to 40% less than it would have paid under the initial agreement, Reuters reported.
- The pricing was tighter than the initial loan because of a so called "COVID premium" caused by weaker market last year, said the report citing a source.
- Earlier in June, a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners closed a deal to buy 49% of Aramco's pipelines business for $12.4B.
- Reuters said, citing sources, that the deal was funded by about $11B in debt underwritten by eight banks and syndicated to an additional 10 banks.