iSun selected by Fusion Renewables for turnkey development and EPC services
Jun. 23, 2021 10:37 AM ETiSun, Inc. (ISUN)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- iSun (ISUN +3.2%) announces that Fusion Renewables has selected the company for turnkey development services and EPC services subject to competitive tendering.
- Company to receive an initial $1.25M in development financings and construction of 118MW of solar projects across eight sites in North Carolina and South Carolina.
- The projects were structured by Fusion Renewables, including siting, land control and diligence will be financed and owned by a joint venture between Israel's Modiin Energy and Alon Gas – both exploration and production companies.
- “This portfolio initiative is in line with iSun’s commitment to help traditional energy companies expand their access to investments in renewable energy assets. The iSun Team is well equipped to deliver turnkey projects to help propel the energy transition,” commented Jeffrey Peck, iSun’s Chief Executive Officer.