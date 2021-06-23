GM, Shell launch partnership on Texas power, car-charging

Electric Car Charging
3alexd/E+ via Getty Images

  • General Motors (GM +0.6%) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.9%) subsidiary MP2 Energy unveil a partnership to provide renewable electricity to Texas customers and free overnight charging to state residents who own GM electric cars.
  • Starting this month, the renewable energy plans will offer customers fixed home electricity rates sourced from wind, solar and other renewable sources, with EV charging options added in late July.
  • GM sustainable energy chief Rob Threlkeld says the new program is an outgrowth of the company's focus on deploying renewables across its manufacturing facilities.
  • The companies say they expect to expand the renewables effort beyond Texas and into other U.S. markets in the future.
  • GM has committed to carbon neutrality in its global products and operations by 2040, and Shell has said it will become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.
