Newmark announces $565M five-year loan for 26 parking facilities
Jun. 23, 2021 11:03 AM ETApollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI), NMRKBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Newmark (NMRK +2.5%) has secured a five-year, $565M loan for a portfolio of 26 parking facilities in nine U.S. cities, including Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia on behalf of InterPark Holdings. InterPark owns 58 and operates more than 100 private parking facilities in the US.
- The loan for the cross-collateralized facilities was placed with Apollo Global Management on behalf of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI +0.8%), the company's externally-managed mortgage REIT.
- Joel Simmons, Executive Managing Director of Newmark's Debt and Structured Finance Group, arranged the financing. He said, "These parking assets, affected by COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, have realized swift and significant recovery, based on driving preference, location and a diverse set of demand generators."
- As of March 31, 2021, Apollo's commercial real estate debt platform had $30B in assets under management.
- Press Release